4 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday; 388 test positive

Nepal reported four COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,925.

The country also reported 388 new cases in the past 24 hours including 141 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 975,806 confirmed with PCR tests and 138,738 with antigen tests. Similarly, 1,205 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 11,282.

A total of 5,225 PCR tests and 2,915 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,384,999 PCR and 1,041,913 antigen tests across the country until now.