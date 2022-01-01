2 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday; 437 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,913.

The country also reported 437 new cases in the past 24 hours including 162 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 975,132 confirmed with PCR tests and 138,412 with antigen tests. Similarly, 2,454 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 14,435.

A total of 5,133 PCR tests and 3,958 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,369,664 PCR and 1,032,197 antigen tests across the country until now.