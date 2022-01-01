6 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday; 570 test positive

Nepal reported six COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,911.

The country also reported 570 new cases in the past 24 hours including 206 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 974,857 confirmed with PCR tests and 138,250 with antigen tests. Similarly, 1,993 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 16,616.

A total of 7,028 PCR tests and 2,761 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,364,531 PCR and 1,028,239 antigen tests across the country until now.