3 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday; 639 test positive

Nepal reported three COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,905.

The country also reported 639 new cases in the past 24 hours including 185 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 974,493 confirmed with PCR tests and 138,044 with antigen tests. Similarly, 1,600 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 18,251.

A total of 6,782 PCR tests and 2,974 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,357,503 PCR and 1,025,478 antigen tests across the country until now.