2 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday; 680 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,902.

The country also reported 680 new cases in the past 24 hours including 182 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 974,039 confirmed with PCR tests and 137,859 with antigen tests. Similarly, 1,835 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 19,400.

A total of 4,256 PCR tests and 2,839 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,350,721 PCR and 1,022,504 antigen tests across the country until now.