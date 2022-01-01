10 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday; 521 test positive

Nepal reported 10 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,892.

The country also reported 521 new cases in the past 24 hours including 94 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 973,059 confirmed with PCR tests and 137,412 with antigen tests. Similarly, 3,935 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 22,584.

A total of 6,037 PCR tests and 4,078 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,340,186 PCR and 1,017,248 antigen tests across the country until now.