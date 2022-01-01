12 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday; 1,369 test positive

Nepal reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,864.

The country also reported 1,369 new cases in the past 24 hours including 356 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 971,475 confirmed with PCR tests and 136,511 with antigen tests. Similarly, 2,238 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 29,004.

A total of 8,880 PCR tests and 3,000 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,312,442 PCR and 1,007,234 antigen tests across the country until now.