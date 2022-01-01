16 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday; 2,526 test positive

Nepal reported 16 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,794.

The country also reported 2,526 new cases in the past 24 hours including 924 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 964,119 confirmed with PCR tests and 133,470 with antigen tests. Similarly, 8,425 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 56,457.

A total of 6,655 PCR tests and 4,418 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,263,830 PCR and 985,789 antigen tests across the country until now.