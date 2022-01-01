9 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday; 5,583 test positive

Nepal reported nine COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,752.

The country also reported 5,583 new cases in the past 24 hours including 1,926 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 957,570 confirmed with PCR tests and 130,681 with antigen tests. Similarly, 8,267 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 74,653.

A total of 10,776 PCR tests and 6,898 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,240,650 PCR and 973,709 antigen tests across the country until now.