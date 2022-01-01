8 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday; 5,292 test positive

Nepal reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,743.

The country also reported 5,292 new cases in the past 24 hours including 1,820 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 953,913 confirmed with PCR tests and 128,755 with antigen tests. Similarly, 8,191 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 79,272.

A total of 10,368 PCR tests and 5,720 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,229,874 PCR and 966,811 antigen tests across the country until now.