6 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday; 4,904 test positive

Nepal reported six COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,703.

The country also reported 4,904 new cases in the past 24 hours including 1,586 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 947,392 confirmed with PCR tests and 126,444 with antigen tests. Similarly, 5,924 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 87,329.

A total of 10,101 PCR tests and 4,461 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,209,596 PCR and 957,856 antigen tests across the country until now.