15 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday; 8,017 test positive

Nepal reported 15 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,687.

The country also reported 8,017 new cases in the past 24 hours including 2,201 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 939,267 confirmed with PCR tests and 122,838 with antigen tests. Similarly, 5,292 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has jumped to 90,576.

A total of 15,736 PCR tests and 6,072 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,185,704 PCR and 947,317 antigen tests across the country until now.