8 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday; 12,008 test positive

Nepal reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,667.

The country also reported 12,008 new cases in the past 24 hours including 2,576 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 927,880 confirmed with PCR tests and 117,754 with antigen tests. Similarly, 3,040 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has jumped to 88,934.

A total of 18,103 PCR tests and 7,806 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,156,419 PCR and 934,435 antigen tests across the country until now.