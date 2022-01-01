4 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday; 10,319 test positive

Nepal reported four COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,659.

The country also reported 10,319 new cases in the past 24 hours including 2,265 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 918,448 confirmed with PCR tests and 115,178 with antigen tests. Similarly, 2,540 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has jumped to 82,550.

A total of 16,654 PCR tests and 4,547 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,138,316 PCR and 926,629 antigen tests across the country until now.