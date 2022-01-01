4 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday; 6,462 test positive

Nepal reported four COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,655.

The country also reported 6,462 new cases in the past 24 hours including 864 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 910,394 confirmed with PCR tests and 112,913 with antigen tests. Similarly, 1,416 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has jumped to 77,040.

A total of 13,377 PCR tests and 4,060 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,121,662 PCR and 922,082 antigen tests across the country until now.