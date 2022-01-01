16 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday; 10,254 test positive

Nepal reported 16 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,651.

The country also reported 10,254 new cases in the past 24 hours including 2,042 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 904,796 confirmed with PCR tests and 112,049 with antigen tests. Similarly, 708 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has rocketed to 72,862.

A total of 14,462 PCR tests and 5,725 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,108,285 PCR and 918,022 antigen tests across the country until now.