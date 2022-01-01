3 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday; 6,734 test positive

Nepal reported three COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,623.

The country also reported 6,734 new cases in the past 24 hours including 987 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 859,485 confirmed with PCR tests and 102,455 with antigen tests. Similarly, 547 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has surged past 30,000 to 30,877.

A total of 14,014 PCR tests and 3,451 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,018,248 PCR and 891,046 antigen tests across the country until now.