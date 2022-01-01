3 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday; 4,961 test positive

Nepal reported three COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,620.

The country also reported 4,961 new cases in the past 24 hours including 427 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 853,738 confirmed with PCR tests and 101,468 with antigen tests. Similarly, 435 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has surged past 25,000 to 25,680.

A total of 12,562 PCR tests and 2,569 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,004,234 PCR and 887,595 antigen tests across the country until now.