3 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday; 5,087 test positive

Nepal reported three COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,613.

The country also reported 5,087 new cases in the past 24 hours including 883 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 845,507 confirmed with PCR tests and 100,108 with antigen tests. Similarly, 306 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has surged to 18,235.

A total of 13,474 PCR tests and 7,086 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,981,260 PCR and 880,882 antigen tests across the country until now.