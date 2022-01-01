1 COVID-19 death reported Thursday; 3,553 test positive

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death on Thursday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,610.

The country also reported 3,553 new cases in the past 24 hours including 631 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 841,297. Similarly, 271 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has surged to 14,340.

A total of 10,498 PCR tests and 4,583 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,967,786 PCR and 873,796 antigen tests across the country until now.