2 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 3,075 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,609.

The country also reported 3,075 new cases in the past 24 hours including 627 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 838,375. Similarly, 278 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has surged to 11,690.

A total of 9,051 PCR tests and 3,985 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,957,288 PCR and 869,213 antigen tests across the country until now.