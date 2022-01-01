1 COVID-19 death reported Tuesday; 2,444 test positive

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,607.

The country also reported 2,444 new cases in the past 24 hours including 463 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 835,927. Similarly, 313 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has surged to 9,522.

A total of 10,648 PCR tests and 4,385 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,948,237 PCR and 865,228 antigen tests across the country until now.