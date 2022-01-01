2 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 1,446 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,606.

The country also reported 1,446 new cases in the past 24 hours including 89 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 833,946. Similarly, 255 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 7,855.

A total of 8,965 PCR tests and 2,464 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,937,589 PCR and 860,843 antigen tests across the country until now.