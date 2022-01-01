2 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 1,167 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,604.

The country also reported 1,167 new cases in the past 24 hours including 326 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 832,589. Similarly, 224 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 6,755.

A total of 8,848 PCR tests and 3,784 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,928,624 PCR and 858,379 antigen tests across the country until now.