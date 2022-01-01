944 test positive Saturday

Nepal reported no COVID-19 death on Saturday. The total death toll remains 11,602.

The country also reported 944 new cases in the past 24 hours including 248 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 831,748. Similarly, 297 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 6,140.

A total of 9,762 PCR tests and 3,502 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,919,776 PCR and 854,595 antigen tests across the country until now.