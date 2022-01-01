968 test positive Friday

Nepal reported no COVID-19 death on Friday. The total death toll remains 11,602.

The country also reported 968 new cases in the past 24 hours including 396 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 831,052. Similarly, 262 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 5,741.

A total of 8,272 PCR tests and 6,699 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,910,014 PCR and 851,093 antigen tests across the country until now.