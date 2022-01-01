1 COVID-19 death reported Thursday, 540 test positive

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death on Thursday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,602.

The country also reported 540 new cases in the past 24 hours including 62 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 830,480. Similarly, 271 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 5,431.

A total of 7,209 PCR tests and 4,890 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,901,742 PCR and 844,394 antigen tests across the country until now.