435 test positive Wednesday

Nepal reported no COVID-19 death on Wednesday. The total death toll remains 11,601.

The country also reported 435 new cases in the past 24 hours including 65 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 830,002. Similarly, 239 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 5,225.

A total of 6,715 PCR tests and 3,552 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,894,533 PCR and 839,504 antigen tests across the country until now.