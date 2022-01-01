3 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 393 test positive

Nepal reported three COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,601.

The country also reported 393 new cases in the past 24 hours including 38 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 829,632. Similarly, 263 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 5,094.

A total of 7,794 PCR tests and 1,535 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,887,818 PCR and 835,952 antigen tests across the country until now.