2 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 326 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,598.

The country also reported 326 new cases in the past 24 hours including 35 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 829,277. Similarly, 255 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 5,005.

A total of 9,700 PCR tests and 2,798 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,800,024 PCR and 834,417 antigen tests across the country until now.