2 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 216 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,596.

The country also reported 216 new cases in the past 24 hours including three from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 828,986. Similarly, 209 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 4,971.

A total of 5,962 PCR tests and 1,669 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,870,324 PCR and 831,619 antigen tests across the country until now.