382 test positive Saturday

Nepal reported no COVID-19 death on Saturday. The total death toll remains 11,594.

The country also reported 382 new cases in the past 24 hours including 40 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 828,773. Similarly, 252 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 4,969.

A total of 5,007 PCR tests and 15,952 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,864,362 PCR and 829,950 antigen tests across the country until now.