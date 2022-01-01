4 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 235 test positive

Nepal reported four COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,594.

The country also reported 235 new cases in the past 24 hours including 11 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 828,431. Similarly, 212 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 4,879.

A total of 7,885 PCR tests and 1,199 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,859,355 PCR and 813,998 antigen tests across the country until now.