No COVID-19 death reported Thursday, 241 test positive

Nepal reported no COVID-19 death on Thursday. The total death toll remains 11,590.

The country also reported 241 new cases in the past 24 hours including six from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 828,207. Similarly, 228 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 4,871.

A total of 6,814 PCR tests and 2,083 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,851,470 PCR and 812,799 antigen tests across the country until now.