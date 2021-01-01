2 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 220 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,590.

The country also reported 220 new cases in the past 24 hours including 11 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 827,972. Similarly, 253 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 4,864.

A total of 6,433 PCR tests and 1,175 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,844,656 PCR and 810,716 antigen tests across the country until now.