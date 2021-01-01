2 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 184 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,567.

The country also reported 184 new cases in the past 24 hours including 24 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 825,176. Similarly, 267 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 5,526.

A total of 7,230 PCR tests and 3,788 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,751,028 PCR and 774,212 antigen tests across the country until now.