6 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 280 test positive

Nepal reported six COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,565.

The country also reported 280 new cases in the past 24 hours including 28 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 825,016. Similarly, 300 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 5,635.

A total of 9,212 PCR tests and 2,782 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,743,798 PCR and 770,424 antigen tests across the country until now.