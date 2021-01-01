2 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 264 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,559.

The country also reported 264 new cases in the past 24 hours including 35 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 824,764. Similarly, 362 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 5,689.

A total of 9,392 PCR tests and 4,317 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,734,586 PCR and 767,642 antigen tests across the country until now.