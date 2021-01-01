3 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 341 test positive

Nepal reported three COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,557.

The country also reported 341 new cases in the past 24 hours including 28 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 824,535. Similarly, 376 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 5,824.

A total of 10,416 PCR tests and 2,820 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,725,194 PCR and 763,325 antigen tests across the country until now.