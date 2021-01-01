1 COVID-19 death reported Saturday, 236 test positive

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death on Saturday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,553.

The country also reported 236 new cases in the past 24 hours including 42 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 823,980. Similarly, 307 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 5,883.

A total of 5,672 PCR tests and 3,506 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,708,510 PCR and 758,091 antigen tests across the country until now.