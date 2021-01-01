2 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 315 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,545.

The country also reported 315 new cases in the past 24 hours including 43 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 823,102. Similarly, 304 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 6,352.

A total of 9,386 PCR tests and 2,424 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,679,180 PCR and 746,131 antigen tests across the country until now.