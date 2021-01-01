2 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 265 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the country reported two cases of the new Omicron variant. The total death toll has now reached 11,543.

The country also reported 265 new cases in the past 24 hours including 27 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 822,830. Similarly, 357 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 6,386.

A total of 7,114 PCR tests and 1,503 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,669,794 PCR and 743,707 antigen tests across the country until now.