1 COVID-19 death reported Sunday, 205 test positive

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death on Sunday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,541.

The country also reported 205 new cases in the past 24 hours including five from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 822,592. Similarly, 436 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 6,507.

A total of 7,995 PCR tests and 2,752 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,662,680 PCR and 742,204 antigen tests across the country until now.