5 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 238 test positive

Nepal reported five COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,540.

The country also reported 238 new cases in the past 24 hours including 18 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 822,392. Similarly, 392 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 6,744.

A total of 5,295 PCR tests and 1,502 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,654,685 PCR and 739,452 antigen tests across the country until now.