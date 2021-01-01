3 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 316 test positive

Nepal reported three COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,529.

The country also reported 316 new cases in the past 24 hours including 31 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 821,651. Similarly, 259 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 6,954.

A total of 10,919 PCR tests and 1,808 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,633,479 PCR and 734,622 antigen tests across the country until now.