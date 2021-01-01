2 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 255 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,526.

The country also reported 255 new cases in the past 24 hours including 10 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 821,366. Similarly, 256 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 6,931.

A total of 4,329 PCR tests and 2,140 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,622,560 PCR and 732,814 antigen tests across the country until now.