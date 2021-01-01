1 COVID-19 death reported Monday, 259 test positive

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death on Monday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,524.

The country also reported 259 new cases in the past 24 hours including 16 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 821,121. Similarly, 264 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 6,944.

A total of 7,231 PCR tests and 2,657 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,618,231 PCR and 730,674 antigen tests across the country until now.