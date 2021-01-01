2 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 158 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,523.

The country also reported 158 new cases in the past 24 hours including four from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 820,878. Similarly, 342 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 6,966.

A total of 6,604 PCR tests and 2,314 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,611,000 PCR and 728,017 antigen tests across the country until now.