4 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 305 test positive

Nepal reported four COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,513.

The country also reported 305 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 820,004. Similarly, 232 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 7,369.

A total of 7,590 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,584,556 across the country until now.