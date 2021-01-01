9 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 313 test positive

Nepal reported nine COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,509.

The country also reported 313 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 819,699. Similarly, 273 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 7,300.

A total of 8,729 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,576,966 across the country until now.